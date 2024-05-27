Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhinash Jamwal, Nishant Dev register comfortable victories on Day 3

New Delhi, May 26: Indian boxers continued their winning run on day three of the second World Boxing Qualifiers for Paris Olympics as Abhinash Jamwal and Nishant Dev comfortably won their respective 63.5kg and 71kg bouts in Bangkok on Sunday. Jamwal, who has replaced Olympian Shiva Thapa in the 2nd qualifiers, was at his dominant best against Andriejus Lavrenovas of Lithuania in his first round bout.

The Himachal Pradesh boxer was clinical with his punches in the opening round and only dominated the ring further as his confidence rose higher to earn a unanimous 5-0 verdict from the judges. Later in the day the World Championship bronze medallist boxer, Nishant Dev also ensured a dominating 5-0 win over Armando Bighafa of Guinea Bissau.

Dev never looked under any kind of pressure as he controlled the bout from the very first minute and continued with his flurry of punches in the second round too to put the opponent completely in the back foot and securing the judges unanimous verdict without any doubt.



Among the 10 Indian participants in Bangkok, Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Abhimanyu Loura (80kg) had registered contrasting victories on the first two day of competition while Amit Panghal (51kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender (+92kg) along with women’s pugilists Jaismine (57kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) have received a first round bye.



On Monday, Ankushita Boro will start her 60kg campaign against Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia while Abhimanyu Loura will face Kelyn Cassidy of Ireland in the 80kg round of 32. India had already earned three Paris Olympic berths at the 2022 Asian Games so far.