Both Kanika and Richa played outstanding innings: Mithali on record-breaking start of WPL 2025

New Delhi, Feb 15: Former India captain Mithali Raj lauded the blistering knocks of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja in the record-breaking run chase in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 opener against Gujarat Giants on Friday. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and invited Gujarat to bat first. Batting first, Beth Mooney (56) and captain Ashleigh Gardner (79 not out) slammed half-centuries to steer the side to a formidable 201/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Ellyse Perry slammed 57 in 34 balls studded with two sixes and six fours before Richa unleashed her power-hitting knock of 64 off 27 balls studded with four sixes and seven fours while Kanika also helped with 13-ball 30 not out laced with four fours to guide them over the line with nine balls to spare. It was the highest successful chase in the history of WPL as RCB started their title defense with a six-wicket win.

Speaking exclusively on Amul Cricket Live, JioHotstar, Mithali Raj reflected on the highly anticipated season opener. "It’s been a record-breaking start, and rightly so. In the first innings, we saw Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin set the foundation with a formidable total of 201 runs. Then, Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, and Ellyse Perry delivered an exceptional performance in the chase. This match had everything big runs, key partnerships, and high-intensity cricket."

Commenting on the partnership between Richa and Kanika, Mithali said, "When Richa Ghosh came in, she had just lost Ellyse Perry, and with Kanika Ahuja at the crease, both were new batters. They had to rebuild, especially with the asking rate over 12 runs per over. Richa Ghosh provided solid support to Kanika, who may not have hit big shots but still maintained a strike rate of over 200 with well-placed boundaries. That, in turn, allowed Richa to play her natural attacking game. We’ve seen her deliver impactful knocks for India, and today, she played a blinder for RCB, steering them to victory. Both Kanika and Richa played outstanding innings."

Analysing Ashleigh Gardner’s bowling strategy, Mithali said she tried to bowl quicker but it helped Richa to score freely and ended up conceding boundaries and ultimately lost the match. "I also think Ashleigh Gardner saved her two overs for Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham. However, she struggled to get the right grip, or perhaps, as is often the case with her, the more she gets hit, the quicker she bowls. This actually made it easier for Richa Ghosh to manipulate the field, especially playing those delicate shots toward the third man for boundaries. When the ball was pitched up, she timed it beautifully rather than going for big shots, which helped her capitalise on the scoring opportunities," she said.