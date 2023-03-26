84 years of service to the nation
Bordoloi Trophy: ASEB beat Assam Police 3-0

By Abdul Gani
Bordoloi Trophy: ASEB beat Assam Police 3-0
Guwahati, March 26: ASEB SC registered an emphatic 3-0 win over Assam Police Blues in the opening match of Group A of the 69th Bharat Ratna Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy football tournament at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Tridev Boro (45+'), Jigyas Deka (88') and Dwijoraj Boro (90+') scored for the ASEB.

Assam Police players tried their best to score but they failed to convert the chances.

In Mangaldai, Elevenstar Club, Bongaigaon and Hills United FC played a thrilling 2-2 draw in a Group B match at the Kaikara Tarun Sangha and Bijay Lakhmi Puthibharal Playground on Sunday.

Seimin Thang Haokip gave Elevenstar the lead in the 26th minute and Johnte Ngaihte doubled the lead in the 88th minute.

But in injury time, Hill United levelled the score with two quick goals by Romarius Laban (90+3') and Khuingbo Kaurintah (90+4').

