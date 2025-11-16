Bokakhat likely to get 10,000–15,000 capacity stadium under BCCI–ACA cricket infra plan

Bokakhat, Nov 16: With an aim to transform Bokakhat into a major cricketing hub, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday visited the hometown of India’s Women’s World Cup–winning cricketer Uma Chetry and announced that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) are prepared to build a modern cricket stadium—provided the open field near the Dhansiri Polo Club is formally allotted and demarcated for sports infrastructure.

Saikia, accompanied by ACA Secretary Sanatan Das and Vice-President Romen Dutta, inspected the proposed site and assessed the region’s cricketing potential along with officials of the Bokakhat District Sports Association (BDSA).

“During the site visit, the ACA president contacted the Golaghat Deputy Commissioner directly from the field to expedite land demarcation. Officials said that once the land is allotted, development work will begin without delay,” Saikia said.

He added that after land clearance, the BCCI and ACA will jointly construct a 10,000–15,000 capacity stadium capable of hosting major domestic tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy. In addition, the ACA will build five high-quality turf wickets on the BDSA field to strengthen local training infrastructure.

Assam minister and BDSA president Atul Bora welcomed the officials and conveyed appreciation on behalf of the people of Bokakhat.

“Uma Chetry’s achievement has brought immense pride to Bokakhat. We recently dedicated the practice hall at the Bokakhat Stadium to her. Many sportspersons, including youths preparing for Assam Police and the CRPF, train there regularly,” Bora said.

He added, “The Chief Minister has already sanctioned Rs10 crore for development, and several works have been completed. Today's meeting helped us identify the next priorities—turf wickets, an advanced cricket stadium, and a modern cricket academy.”

Saikia noted that while the state government has taken major initiatives for the stadium, the BCCI and ACA will provide technical and maintenance support as required. He also announced plans to develop red-soil turf wickets in Bokakhat and across Assam.

Praising Uma Chetry for putting Bokakhat on the global cricket map, Saikia said her success will inspire a new generation of women athletes in Assam and the Northeast. He recalled visiting Bokakhat in 2020–21 and witnessing young female cricketers practising despite harsh summer weather—evidence of strong grassroots enthusiasm.

“With Uma as an inspiration, girls from Bokakhat and across Assam and the Northeast will find a role model in her,” he said, urging local authorities not to overwhelm her with excessive ceremonies so she can focus on training as facilities improve.