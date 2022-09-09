84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports

Bhavna Tokekar breaks four records in World Powerlifting Championship

By IANS
Bhavna Tokekar breaks four records in World Powerlifting Championship
X

Photo: IANS

New Delhi, Sept 9: Bhavna Tokekar, the wife of a serving Group Captain in the Indian Air Force (IAF), has secured the top spot in her category in the World Powerlifting Championship at Manchester, UK, currently underway.

Participating as a Master 3 athlete (age 50-54) in the under-75kg weight category in Full Powerlifting and Bench Press events, Bhavna made four world records.

She squatted with 102.5kg, a world record (previous record 90kg), did a bench press of 80kg (previous record 40kg), then had a deadlift of 132.5kgs (previous record 105kg). Her total lift of 315kg was also a world record.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Bhavna Tokekar breaks four records in World Powerlifting Championship

New Delhi, Sept 9: Bhavna Tokekar, the wife of a serving Group Captain in the Indian Air Force (IAF), has secured the top spot in her category in the World Powerlifting Championship at Manchester, UK, currently underway.

Participating as a Master 3 athlete (age 50-54) in the under-75kg weight category in Full Powerlifting and Bench Press events, Bhavna made four world records.

She squatted with 102.5kg, a world record (previous record 90kg), did a bench press of 80kg (previous record 40kg), then had a deadlift of 132.5kgs (previous record 105kg). Her total lift of 315kg was also a world record.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X