BFI announces 9 member Indian boxing squad for 1st World Qualification Tournament

Guwahati, Jan 22: Assam Boxer and six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), along with 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine (60 kg), are all set to lead the Indian contingent in the first World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

The Boxing Federation of India has announced a nine-member squad for the event, which is slated to take place in Busto Arsizio, Italy, from February 29 to March 12.



The team also includes youth world champion Ankushita Boro of Assam, 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg), reigning national champions Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg), and 2023 World Championship bronze medallists Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg), and Nishant Dev (71kg).



All the players will compete to secure Paris 2024 quotas in their respective weight categories.





Our boxers begin their journey to Paris 🇫🇷



