Beckers-Vieujant appointed chair of French Alps 2030 coordination commission

Geneva, Oct 9: Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant has been appointed Chair of the French Alps 2030 Coordination Commission by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Beckers-Vieujant brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, having successfully led the Coordination Commission for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, the IOC said.

"Through this experience, he has gained a deep knowledge of the French governance and sports system and has established excellent relations with the French authorities at all levels, the sports organizations, including the French National Olympic Committee, and society at large," stated the IOC announcement.



IOC President Thomas Bach said: "Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant's knowledge, insight and leadership qualities will be invaluable for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games French Alps 2030. His proven track record with Paris 2024, deep understanding of the French governance system, and the relationships he has built in recent years, both within France and internationally, make him the ideal appointment for this project."



The appointment of Beckers-Vieujant follows the recent submission of the Games Delivery Guarantee provided by the French government, reports Xinhua.