BCCI unveils Team India Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024; Rohit Sharma to lead

Guwahati, April 30: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the Team India lineup for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and West Indies on April 30th.

Rohit Sharma will lead the squad as captain, with Hardik Pandya serving as vice-captain. Notably, Rinku Singh is excluded from the main squad.

The BCCI stated that the Senior Selection Committee finalised India’s 15-member roster for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies and USA.

Several notable players, including K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Sandeep Sharma, and RutuRaj Gaikwad, were not considered. However, the omission of Rinku Singh has sparked significant discussion among netizens. Additionally, the BCCI has revealed a list of four reserved players—Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed—who will accompany the squad.





