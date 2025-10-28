BCCI orders probe into Tinsukia pitch after Ranji match ends in under four sessions

Guwahati, Oct 28: The BCCI has asked the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) to conduct an inquiry into the controversial pitch used during the recent Ranji Trophy match in Tinsukia, which concluded in less than four sessions. The unusual outcome has sparked serious concerns about the preparation and quality of the playing surface.

ACA asked to submit report in 10 days

Confirming the development, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday said the ACA has been instructed to carry out a detailed probe and submit its findings within the next 10 days.

“We have instructed the ACA to carry out an inquiry and submit a detailed report within the next 10 days. We want to understand the reasons behind the issue so that such incidents are not repeated in the future,” Saikia told reporters during a press conference.

The BCCI official further informed that Tinsukia was earlier slated to host another Ranji Trophy fixture between Assam and Railways. However, following the incident, the match has now been shifted to Guwahati and will be played at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, from November 1. The Assam Tribune has already reported this on October 27 edition.

Record-short Ranji match raises eyebrows

The four-day Ranji Trophy encounter between Assam and Services at the Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground turned out to be one of the shortest in the tournament’s history.

In just 90 overs spread across four sessions, 32 wickets fell, two hat-tricks were recorded, and 359 runs were scored – enough to complete the entire match inside two days.

With a total of only 540 deliveries bowled, the game now stands as the shortest completed Ranji Trophy match ever, surpassing the previous record from the 1961-62 season when Delhi defeated Railways in 547 balls.

Guwahati ready to host Women’s World Cup semifinal

Meanwhile, the ACA Stadium is gearing up for the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup on October 29, featuring England and South Africa.

Saikia noted that the fixture holds special importance for the ACA, as Guwahati will host its first-ever Test match in November. “The semifinal will serve as a dress rehearsal for the historic occasion,” he said.

Both England and South Africa have already arrived in the city for the high-stakes clash. The two teams previously met at the same venue on October 3, where England registered a dominant 10-wicket victory.

Ticket sales for the semifinal began a few days ago, and the ACA has announced that complimentary passes will be offered to organisations that apply to its office by 4 PM on Tuesday.

In praise of Uma Chetry

Saikia also appreciated Assam’s wicketkeeper batter Uma Chetry who made her ODI debut for India in the ongoing Women’s World Cup on Sunday against Bangladesh. Praising her achievement, Saikia said, “Uma is a very promising and hardworking cricketer. Her success will surely inspire many young women from Assam to take up the game.”

Saikia, who earlier served as ACA secretary, added that the association is taking proactive measures to promote women’s cricket in the State. Among the new initiatives is an Inter-Zone U-15 Girls Cricket Tournament being organised at Fulung, Guwahati.

Cricket archive to preserve State’s rich legacy

The ACA is also in the process of setting up a Cricket Archive at the ACA Stadium complex. The facility, to be inaugurated before the upcoming India-South Africa Test match, will preserve valuable records and memorabilia from both men’s and women’s cricket in Assam.

By Sports Reporter