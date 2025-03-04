BCCI mourns passing of Mumbai spinner Padmakar Shivalkar

Mumbai, March 4: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Ranji Trophy star and a stalwart of Mumbai cricket Padmar Shivalkar, who passed away due to age-related issues on Monday. Shivalkar’s name is etched in the annals of the Ranji Trophy, where he enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over two decades. In 124 first-class matches, he claimed an astonishing 589 wickets at a remarkable average of 19.69.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deeply mourns the unfortunate demise of Shri Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away on March 3, 2025. The legendary left-arm spinner was a stalwart of Indian domestic cricket, renowned for his unparalleled skill and dedication to the game," BCCI said in a statement released on Tuesday. His ability to generate sharp turn, coupled with impeccable accuracy, made him a nightmare for opposition batters. His most iconic performance came in the 1972-73 Ranji Trophy final, where he single-handedly dismantled Tamil Nadu with figures of 8/16 and 5/18, guiding Mumbai to yet another title.

BCCI president Roger Binny paid tribute to the late spinner, stating, “Indian cricket has lost a true legend today. Padmakar Shivalkar’s mastery over left-arm spin and his deep understanding of the game made him a revered figure in domestic cricket. His exceptional career and selfless contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket will always be remembered.” Secretary Devajit Saikia added, “Shivalkar Sir was an inspiration to generations of cricketers. His consistency, skill, and longevity in the game were truly remarkable. While he may not have played for India, his impact on Indian cricket, especially in Mumbai, is undeniable.”

Despite his brilliance, Shivalkar never had the opportunity to represent India at the international level, as his prime coincided with that of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi. However, his contributions to Indian cricket did not go unnoticed. In 2017, he was honoured with the prestigious Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, a recognition of his immense impact on domestic cricket.