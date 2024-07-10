BCCI, Jay Shah lead birthday wishes as legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar turns 75

New Delhi, July 10: Legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating his 75th birthday on Wednesday. Gavaskar, who became the first batter in the world to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, received birthday wishes from the cricketing fraternity on social media. BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on X, "Happy Birthday, Sunil Gavaskar! Your batting technique was so perfect that you could play aggressively and defensively with equal ease. Best wishes for everything, and have a wonderful year ahead!"

"1983 World Cup-winner, 233 intl. games, 13,214 intl. runs, First batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests. Here's wishing former #TeamIndia Captain & batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar, a very Happy Birthday," BCCI posted on its 'X' handle. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said, "A very happy birthday to the former Indian National Cricket Team captain!"

Former India veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami also extended her warm wishes on Little Masters' special day, "Happy Birthday @Sunil_Gavaskar, sir! You're a cricket icon, the first to score 10,000 Test runs and a top-notch fielder with 108 catches. Your achievements inspire us all. Enjoy your special day". In an international career spanning over 16 years, Gavaskar played 233 matches and also won the 1983 ODI World Cup in England. He played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs at an average of 51.12 and 35.13 respectively.

He scored 35 centuries in international cricket 34 in Tests and one in ODIs, apart from 72 half-centuries 45 in Tests and 27 in ODIs and captaining India on some occasions in late 1970s to early 1980s. Since his playing career ended, Gavaskar has been a regular in the commentary box in India’s matches as well as in the IPL.