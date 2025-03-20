BCCI announces cash reward of Rs 58 cr for Champions Trophy-winning Indian team

Mumbai, March 20: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for Team India after their triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to honour the players, coaching and support staff and members of the selection committee. India registered a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the summit clash to lift their third Champions Trophy title on March 9. This was India's second ICC silverware in less than nine months after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa in the final in Bridgetown.

Roger Binny, President, BCCI, “Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognises Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph, and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. dominated the tournament, registering four commanding victories en route to lifting the trophy. They began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, then secured a convincing six-wicket triumph against Pakistan. They continued their momentum with a 44-run victory over New Zealand before ultimately overcoming Australia by four wickets in the semifinal.

Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary, added, “The BCCI is proud to honour the players and support staff with this well-deserved reward. Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come. The dedication and commitment shown by the players have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that Indian cricket will keep raising the bar on the global stage.”

India also became the first country to win the Champions Trophy for a record third time in the eight-team tournament's history. Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, said, “This cash reward is a tribute to the outstanding performances delivered by the team throughout the tournament. The players exhibited remarkable composure under pressure, and their success is an inspiration to aspiring cricketers across the country. The team has once again proved that Indian cricket is built on a strong foundation of skill, mental toughness, and a winning mentality.”