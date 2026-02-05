BATC: India women qualify for QF despite narrow 2-3 loss to Thailand

Qingdao (China), Feb 5: Defending champions India suffered a 2-3 loss to Thailand in the second Group Y match of the Women’s Division of Badminton Asia Team Championships on Thursday.

Thailand delivered an impressive performance to secure the top position in Group Y, while India finished in second place as both teams progressed to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Indian women were off to a flying start as world No. 42 Tanvi Sharma stunned world No. 16 Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-14, 17-21, 21-18 in a three-game contest, which lastes one hour and three minutes.

Then the doubles duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly moved past Tidapron Kleebyeesun and Nattamon Laisuan 21-14, 20-22, 21-11 to extend India's lead to 2-0.

However, Thailand managed to regain their footing in the tie when Rakshitha Ramraj was unable to sustain the momentum, losing to the 19-year-old Pitchamon Opatniputh with scores of 19-21 and 17-21.

Thailand managed to level the tie and force a deciding fifth match after Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra were defeated by Hathaithip Mijad and Napapakorn Tungkasatan with scores of 21-19, 14-21, and 15-21.

In the decisive fifth rubber, Malvika Bansod was defeated by Pornpicha Choeikeewong with scores of 18-21 and 14-21 in a match that lasted 40 minutes, enabling Thailand to secure the tie and finish at the top of the group.

The tournament also serves as Asia’s qualifying event for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals, scheduled to be held in Horsens, Denmark, in April-May.

India’s women are the defending champions, while China are the reigning men’s winners. India’s men have claimed bronze medals twice, in 2016 and 2020.

On Wednesday, India made a fine start to their title defence when they crushed Myanmar 5-0 in their first game of Group Y.

