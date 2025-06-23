Bangladesh recall Litton Das, Naim Sheikh for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Dhaka, June 23: Litton Das and left-handed opener Naim Sheikh have been recalled to Bangladesh's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named a 16-member squad on Monday.

The ODI series will take place from July 2 to 8, with the first two matches scheduled in Colombo and the final ODI set to be played in Pallekele.

Naim returns to the one-day set-up after nearly two years, while Litton also makes a comeback alongside several other familiar faces. Along with Litton and Naim, Shamim Patwary, Tanvir Islam and Hasan Mahmud also return to the side.

From the squad that last featured in the Champions Trophy, veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah have since retired from ODIs, while Soumya Sarkar and Nasum Ahmed have been left out.

Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have also rejoined the squad after recovering from injuries that ruled them out of the recent T20I series.

Naim, who made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Sylhet in March 2020, has played eight ODIs and scored 95 runs. BCB chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said Naim’s improved intent and approach at the crease were key factors in his selection.

"Naim has shown that he can bat with the same intensity as our (recent) white-ball openers," Ashraf said. "He has done well in the Dhaka Premier League. We also have someone like Soumya Sarkar, who has ten years of international experience. (He has been dropped because) we want to help him recover fully so that he can come back properly."

On Litton's return, Ashraj said, "Litton Das was in a bad patch, but time is the best healer. He is the T20 captain, so we can consider him till the next T20 World Cup," Ashraf said. "If someone has to return to form, it is best to spend a long time in the middle. We feel that Litton can take his form from ODIs to T20Is."

Ashraf explained that five fast bowlers were included in the squad to help manage the workloads of Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana.

"We have included five fast bowlers in the ODI side, as we have Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed are returning from injuries. We are also mindful of Nahid Rana's workload management, so we have kept enough options to choose from," he said.

Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.

--IANS



