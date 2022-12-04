Bangladesh bowls out India for 186 in first ODI

Mirpur, Dec 4: India dished out a below-par batting display to be bowled out for 186 against Bangladesh in the opening ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Sent into bat, Bangladesh bowlers were disciplined from the word as they picked up wickets at regular intervals to dismiss India in 41.2 overs.

KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) played a lone hand for the visitors.

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) was the star of Bangladesh bowling while Ebadat Hossain (4/47) also chipped in with a few wickets.

Brief scores:

India: 186 all out in 41.2 overs (KL Rahul 73; Shakib Al Hasan 5/36, Ebadat Hossain 4/47).