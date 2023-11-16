Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan Cricket team captain from all formats

Guwahati, Nov 16: Days after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 exit, Babar Azam announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down as the captain of the Pakistan Cricket team from all formats.

Azam, who assumed the captaincy of the ODI side, penned down an emotional note announcing his decision to step down.

Remembering the moment when he received the call from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2019, Azam wrote, “Over the past four years, I’ve experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world.”

“Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I’d like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey,” he said.

“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call,” he added.

Babar further informed that he will continue to represent the country as a player in all three formats.

Meanwhile, PCB appointed Shan Masood as the test captain and Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20I captain.