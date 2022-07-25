84 years of service to the nation
Axar Patel blitz guides India to two-wicket win against West Indies; clinch ODI series

By IANS
Axar Patel blitz guides India to two-wicket win against West Indies; clinch ODI series
Photo: Meta

Port of Spain (Trinidad), July 25: India overhauled a massive West Indies total to win the second One-day International at Queen's Park Oval by two wickets with a smashing unbeaten 64 from Axar Patel at the back end helping the visitors to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series here.

Chasing a mammoth 312 for victory in a 50-over game is always an uphill task and India were in a spot of bother when they required 100 from the last 10 overs with Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda at the crease and just five wickets remaining on Sunday night (IST).

But the two combined patience with pluck and found the boundaries when needed to chase down the target with just two balls remaining. With Hooda departing for 33 in the 45th over, it was left to Patel to complete the task as the all-rounder hit five sixes and three boundaries in his 35-ball 64 to complete the job.

Earlier Shai Hope's century and Kyle Mayers' quick-fire 39 had given the hosts a confident start after they won the toss and opted to bat first. Mayers was the more aggressive of the two openers as the left-hander found gaps in the field to fetch boundaries at ease. He raced to 39 off 22 balls when India brought in Hooda, the part-time off-spinner, to bowl at Mayers.

In nine overs, West Indies had already crossed 65 with Mayers on 39 when Hooda came into the attack. He sent back Mayers first ball with an off break that the left-hander could only chip back to the bowler.

India's pace battery looked ineffective early on with Avesh Khan, making his ODI debut, going for 36 runs in his first three overs. He finished with 64 runs conceded in nine overs and went wicketless in a forgettable ODI debut.

Hope smashed a hundred in his 100th ODI to join a select list of players in Port of Spain, according to ICC. The hundred, his 13th in the format, came with a massive six off Yuzvendra Chahal in the 45th over of the innings and the West Indian opener celebrated it with another big hit for six off the next ball.

Chahal went for runs on a day when India's other spinners, Hooda and Axar, kept a leash on the scoring rate. Hope was initially slow to start off but brought up his fifty off 69 balls in the 21st over with a six. India, however, struck in quick succession after that with the wickets of Shamarh Brooks and Brandon King off back-to-back overs from Axar Patel and Chahal.

Hope, however, found a partner in Nicholas Pooran and the duo put on a brilliant stand worth 117 runs with Pooran taking the initiative on to take the attack to the Indian bowlers. Hope continued to build on his solid start and completed his landmark hundred late in the innings. Pooran would go on to make a half-century, but before the expected big acceleration in the death overs, Shardul Thakur bowled him around his legs.

Brief scores: West Indies 311/6 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 115, Kyle Mayers 39, Shamarh Brooks 35, Nicholas Pooran 74; Shardul Thakur 3/54) lost to India 312/8 in 49.4 overs (Shubman Gill 43, Shreyas Iyer 63, Sanju Samson 54, Deepak Hooda 33, Axar Patel 64 not out; Alzarri Joseph 2/46, Kyle Mayers 2/48) by two wickets.

IANS


10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

India wicketkeeper Karuna Jain announces retirement from all forms of cricket
2022-07-24T16:43:27+05:30

Bengaluru, July 24: India wicketkeeper Karuna Jain on Sunday announced her retirement from all forms...

Neeraj Chopra wins silver, scripts history again
24 July 2022 5:45 AM GMT

Eugene, Jul 24: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another history as he became only the...

100-medal mark in Birmingham seems like a distant dream for India
2022-07-23T20:30:41+05:30

New Delhi, July 23: Will the Indian team cross the 100-medal mark this time? The answer perhaps is...

IPL 2022 Prize Pool: How Much the Teams Brought Home
22 July 2022 10:34 AM GMT

The 2022 Indian Premier League is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments around the world....

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Championships final with first-attempt throw of 88.39m
22 July 2022 5:04 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, India's biggest medal prospect at the World...

Munich Para Shooting World Cup: India record best-ever finish with 10 medals
2022-07-21T20:30:48+05:30

Munich, Jul 21: Paralympic medallist Singhraj Adhana won two gold on the final day as India produced...

Commonwealth Games-bound sprinter Dhanalakshmi, triple jumper Aishwarya Babu fail dope test
21 July 2022 9:49 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 21: Two Commonwealth Games-bound athletes, sprinter S....

Sprinter Hima Das qualifies for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in 200 m event
2022-07-20T13:32:56+05:30

Guwahati, July 20: Assam's 'Dhing Express', Hima Das has qualified for the upcoming Birmingham...

Manipur athlete bags silver at 54th Asian Physique Sports Champ
20 July 2022 6:48 AM GMT

Imphal,July 20: Solimlo Jajo and Solan Jajo from Manipur who represented team India at the ongoing...

England all-rounder Ben Stokes to retire from ODIs after Tuesday's match against SA
18 July 2022 2:45 PM GMT

Durham, July 18: England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will retire from ODI...

Following ODI series win against England, India consolidate No. 3 position in ICC rankings
2022-07-18T19:30:33+05:30

Manchester, July 18: India's series victory over England has seen the Rohit Sharma-led side further...

Hosting of 2022 Asia Cup could be moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE: Report
2022-07-17T20:30:31+05:30

Dubai, July 17: The hosting of 2022 Asia Cup could be shifted out of Sri Lanka despite the island...

Babar surpasses Kohli in becoming fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 runs in international
17 July 2022 10:24 AM GMT

Galle, July 17: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday became the fastest batter from Asia and...

10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

India wicketkeeper Karuna Jain announces retirement from all forms of cricket
2022-07-24T16:43:27+05:30

Bengaluru, July 24: India wicketkeeper Karuna Jain on Sunday announced her retirement from all forms...

Neeraj Chopra wins silver, scripts history again
24 July 2022 5:45 AM GMT

Eugene, Jul 24: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another history as he became only the...

100-medal mark in Birmingham seems like a distant dream for India
2022-07-23T20:30:41+05:30

New Delhi, July 23: Will the Indian team cross the 100-medal mark this time? The answer perhaps is...

IPL 2022 Prize Pool: How Much the Teams Brought Home
22 July 2022 10:34 AM GMT

The 2022 Indian Premier League is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments around the world....

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Championships final with first-attempt throw of 88.39m
22 July 2022 5:04 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, India's biggest medal prospect at the World...

Munich Para Shooting World Cup: India record best-ever finish with 10 medals
2022-07-21T20:30:48+05:30

Munich, Jul 21: Paralympic medallist Singhraj Adhana won two gold on the final day as India produced...

Commonwealth Games-bound sprinter Dhanalakshmi, triple jumper Aishwarya Babu fail dope test
21 July 2022 9:49 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 21: Two Commonwealth Games-bound athletes, sprinter S....

Sprinter Hima Das qualifies for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in 200 m event
2022-07-20T13:32:56+05:30

Guwahati, July 20: Assam's 'Dhing Express', Hima Das has qualified for the upcoming Birmingham...

Manipur athlete bags silver at 54th Asian Physique Sports Champ
20 July 2022 6:48 AM GMT

Imphal,July 20: Solimlo Jajo and Solan Jajo from Manipur who represented team India at the ongoing...

England all-rounder Ben Stokes to retire from ODIs after Tuesday's match against SA
18 July 2022 2:45 PM GMT

Durham, July 18: England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will retire from ODI...

Following ODI series win against England, India consolidate No. 3 position in ICC rankings
2022-07-18T19:30:33+05:30

Manchester, July 18: India's series victory over England has seen the Rohit Sharma-led side further...

Hosting of 2022 Asia Cup could be moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE: Report
2022-07-17T20:30:31+05:30

Dubai, July 17: The hosting of 2022 Asia Cup could be shifted out of Sri Lanka despite the island...

Babar surpasses Kohli in becoming fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 runs in international
17 July 2022 10:24 AM GMT

Galle, July 17: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday became the fastest batter from Asia and...

