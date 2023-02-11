Akshar hit career-best 84 to stretch India's lead to 223

Nagpur, Feb 11: Akshar Patel hit a career-best 84 to stretch India's first innings lead to a massive 223 as they were bowled out for 400 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test against Australia here on Friday.

The left-hander, who was overnight 52, looked calm and in control to give India a solid batting depth at No 9 in his career-best that came off 174 balls (10x4s, 1x6).

Pat Cummins (2/78) cleaned him up at the stroke of lunch.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made 70.

Mohammed Shami also contributed with a 47-ball 37.

Debutant Tod Murphy returned impressive figures of 47-12-124-7.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs.

India 1st innings: 400 all out in 139.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Akshar Patel 84, Ravindra Jadeja 70; Todd Murphy 7/124).