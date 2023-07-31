Australian Open starts tomorrow: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikant hope to regain their form

Guwahati, July 31: In the highly anticipated Australian Open Badminton tournament, commencing on 1st August 2023, Indian star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikant will be looking to regain their form ahead of the upcoming World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, starting from 21st August.

The Australian Open will be a significant opportunity and the last chance for Sindhu and Srikant to fine-tune their skills and gain momentum before the World Championships.

However, HS Pranoy and Lakshya Sen, the top Indian shuttlers of the current season, will also be the focus of attention. Pranoy, who is now ranked 10th in the world, has consistently put up outstanding performances.

Moreover, the Indian contingent also includes the promising Young Priyanshu Rajawat, the National champion Mithun Manjunath, as well as Aakarshi Kashyap, Tasnim Mir and Malvika Bansod, who will be representing India at the tournament.





India will also participate in Women's doubles and Mix doubles, Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will be representing in Women's doubles, along with the Mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy.