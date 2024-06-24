Australia qualify for FIH hockey Men’s World Cup 2026

Lausanne (Switzerland), June 23: Following Britain’s loss against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League match on Sunday, Australia have qualified for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026 to be held in Belgium and Netherlands. At the start of the 2023/24 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, a new incentive was added to the event, with the title winners earning direct qualification to the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cups 2026.

As per the rules, in the event of Belgium or Netherlands winning either of the men’s or women’s title, the team finishing in the highest position behind them would gain direct entry. Australia, currently placed first in the men’s table with 34 points, have already completed their 16 matches. With Britain dropping points today, the maximum points they can now achieve is 31, leaving them out of the title contention.



While Netherlands, currently on 26 points with 4 games to go in their season, remain in the hunt for the title, Australia are now guaranteed to finish either as title winners or in second place behind Netherlands, with both instances guaranteeing them a spot in the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026.



In the women’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season, the Dutch women’s team secured the title last evening with a win over Germany. Argentina currently stand second in the table with 34 points, but Germany, on 28 points, can eclipse that total over the coming days, having 3 games left to play this season, leaving the qualification battle for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 still open.