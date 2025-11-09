Australia-born footballer joins India camp after switching nationality

Guwahati, Nov 9: Australian-born forward Ryan Williams has officially joined the Indian national football team camp in Bengaluru after relinquishing his Australian passport to become an Indian citizen.

The development signals a new chapter for Indian football, with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) opening its doors wider to Indian-origin and foreign-born players willing to represent the country.

The AIFF confirmed the news on Saturday, stating, “Forward Ryan Williams and defender Jay Gupta have joined the senior men’s national team camp in Bengaluru.”

The camp, which commenced on Thursday, is part of preparations for India’s upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place in Dhaka on November 18.

Born in Perth, Australia, the 32-year-old forward’s induction follows his decision to formally surrender his Australian citizenship earlier this week.

His citizenship handover ceremony was conducted by none other than Sunil Chhetri, India’s football legend and captain, at the Bengaluru FC training facility, where Williams currently plays in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Expressing his joy and gratitude, Williams posted on Instagram, “Honoured to make official what’s long felt true. Grateful for the love, the opportunity, and the sense of belonging this country has given me. As you can see, the last round of interviews was the hardest. India, I’m one of your own!”

Williams’ Indian connection runs deep with his mother was born in Mumbai, while his father hails from Kent, England.

His inclusion in the Indian squad represents only the second instance of an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) transitioning to full citizenship to play for the national team.

The first was Japan-born Izumi Arata, who donned the Blue Tigers jersey in 2013–2014, featuring in nine matches.

Before his stint with Bengaluru FC, Williams had an impressive international and club career. He represented Australia’s U-20 and U-23 teams, and made a senior team appearance as a second-half substitute during a friendly against South Korea in 2019.

His professional journey also includes spells at English clubs such as Fulham and Portsmouth, showcasing his experience in competitive football environments.

The AIFF’s decision to include players like Williams and Abneet Bharti, both overseas-based talents who have committed to India, reflects a bold and progressive shift in its selection approach.

With the move, the federation aims to strengthen the national team’s talent pool and align with global trends where national squads increasingly feature diaspora and dual-nationality players.

Williams’ transition to the Indian side has already generated excitement among fans and experts, who see it as a sign of Indian football’s growing appeal and evolving identity.

His international exposure and attacking prowess could add valuable depth to the Indian forward line, as coach Khalid Jamil prepares his men for the high-stakes AFC qualifier.

