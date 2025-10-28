At 10,000 ft, 45-year-old mother of two triumphs in Tawang Marathon

SHAMBHU BORO

Tezpur, Oct 28: At an altitude of 10,000 feet, amid the challenging terrain of Tawang, a 45-year-old woman from Kalimpong, West Bengal, scripted a story of sheer determination and endurance. Saraswati Rai clinched the Women's Full Marathon (Open Category) title at the Tawang Marathon 3.0, held on October 24, 2025, under the aegis of the Gajraj Corps.

More than just a win, her achievement is a symbol of courage, discipline, and spirit. Wife of Havildar (Retd) Pramod Rai and mother to two grown-up children-daughter Praweshna, an aspiring civil servant, and son Rifleman Priyat Rai of 5/4 Gorkha Rifles -Saraswati has become an in-spiring figure for athletes and homemakers alike.

In an interaction with this correspondent at Tezpur on Sunday, while returning to her hometown, Saraswati reflected on her journey- one shaped by sacrifice and rekindled passion. A talented runner during her school days, she had given up sports after marrying at 17 to focus on family life.

"Though my dreams lay dormant, my passion for running continued to flicker quietly in my heart," she recalled. "Once my children were settled, I resolved to revive my long-cherished ambition."

At 37, she began running again, first in local events, gradually rising to compete in national marathons like the Tata Mumbai Full Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, and Apollo Tyres Delhi Full Marathon. The path was not easy. "There were moments of self-doubt and fatigue," she said. "But the fire within refused to extinguish."

Her decision to take part in the third edition of the internationally recognised Tawang Marathon had both personal and emotional motives. "I wanted to test myself against the tough altitude and terrain and also meet my son posted in the area," she said with a smile.

Accompanied by her husband, she visited Lumpo to meet their son, carrying homemade delicacies packed with affection. On the cold morning of October 24, as runners lined up at Tawang, Saraswati channelled every ounce of her per-severance into the race.

Competing against younger athletes from across India and abroad, she crossed the finish line first in the women's category, winning a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. Her husband, too, made the family proud by finishing third in the Full Marathon (Above 50 Category).

"The victory was special because we ran together- it was a celebration of our shared passion and strength," she said. Saraswati's story is one of endurance that transcends sport.