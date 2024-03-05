Assam’s Uma Chetry to join UP Warriorz in WPL

Guwahati, March 5: Assam’s wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry, is set to join UP Warriorz for the rest of the season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Uma Chetry will replace Vrinda Dinesh, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the WPL after suffering a shoulder injury during Match 6 (February 28) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, against the Mumbai Indians.

The UP Warriorz have signed Uma Chetry as a replacement at her reserve price of Rs 10 lakhs. Uma recently played for India A against England A and was also a part of the victorious India A Emerging squad that won the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023.

The Bokakhat girl also won a gold medal representing the senior Indian women's team in the Asian Games last year.

Uma etched her name in history by becoming the first cricketer from the state to be selected for the Indian national team (irrespective of gender). The pivotal moment arrived on July 2, 2023, when she received the call for national duty to join the senior women’s national team on their tour of Bangladesh, participating in both T20 and ODI matches.

Uma is the second cricketer from Assam to play in the WPL. All-rounder Jintimani Kalita has been with the Mumbai Indians for the last two seasons.