Assam’s Uma Chetry in team India for South Africa series

Guwahati, May 31: Assam’s wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry has been named in the Indian senior women’s team for all formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is) for the upcoming series against South Africa.

The Women’s Selection Committee announced India’s squad for the upcoming multi-format IDFC First Bank series against South Africa on Thursday.



The series will feature one Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. South Africa will start the tour with a warm-up match against BP XI on June 13 in Bengaluru.



Uma was first called up for national duty in June 2023 when she was selected for the Indian team that toured Bangladesh. Later that year, she was also part of the Indian women’s team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games held in China.



The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has congratulated Uma on her selection to the national team.

