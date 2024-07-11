Assam’s Ritu Raj Konwar to cover Paris Games

Guwahati, July 11: Ritu Raj Konwar, Assam’s one of the ace photojournalists, will cover the Paris Olympics which begin on July 26.

Presently working as the Senior Special News Photographer for The Hindu, Ritu Raj has been covering the socio-political journey of Northeast India along with his special projects on various ethnic groups on a regular basis.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to cover the greatest sporting event on earth. Though I have covered several sports events in the past, the Olympics will be a different experience. I’m looking forward to the exciting assignment,” Ritu Raj said.

Being a photojournalist of repute, he had achieved India’s prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award in the spot news section in 2018, along with one more feather to his success of being a trainee for a period of three years on an exclusive training programme on photojournalism organised by World Press Photo (2001–2003).

The veteran photojournalist, who originally hails from Mangaldai, completed his masters in anthropology. Ritu Raj chose photojournalism as his career in the early 1990s, contributing to various vernacular and regional media publications projecting the Northeast.

With this new responsibility assigned to him by the Hindu group, he will be one of the very few selected sports photographers from India to cover the Paris Olympics 2024.

-By Sports Reporter