Assam’s pugilists excel at Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament, Lovlina bags gold

Guwahati, July 2: Assam pugilists Lovlina Borgohain, Ankushita Boro, and Gitimoni Gogoi delivered sterling performances at the Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament, held at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, bringing pride to the State with their podium finishes. The event concluded on Tuesday.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, representing the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), was crowned champion in the 75kg weight category. The Assam star secured a walkover win in the final after Lashu Yadav of the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) withdrew due to injury.

Former Youth World Champion Ankushita Boro, also part of the TOPS development squad, put up a gutsy display in the 65kg final. In a closely contested bout, she edged past Railways’ Shashi with a 3:2 split decision to clinch the gold medal, reaffirming her position among the country’s best in her weight division.

Meanwhile, Gitimoni Gogoi, representing SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), earned a silver medal in the 70kg division. Despite a commendable run through the tournament, she fell short in the final against Delhi’s Shivani. Gitimoni’s strong showing further established her as one of the rising talents to watch from the region.

The four-day national-level championship featured top boxers from across the country, including established international names and emerging prospects. The performances of Lovlina, Ankushita, and Gitimoni were instrumental in highlighting Assam’s growing stature in Indian women’s boxing.

As per the Boxing Federation of India’s selection process, all gold and silver medallists from the tournament will now be invited to the national training camp in Patiala. The event served as a crucial platform for boxers vying for spots in upcoming international assignments, including the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool and the World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi.

Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) emerged as the top-performing unit at the Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament, securing the overall team title with a total of nine medals, including three gold, three silver, and three bronze.

