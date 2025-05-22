Assam’s Parthib selected in India U-23 probable squad for Tajikistan tour

Guwahati, May 22: Assam’s promising footballer Parthib Sundar Gogoi has been named in the 29-member probable squad of the India U-23 men’s national team for the upcoming exposure tour to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, next month.

The 22-year-old forward, known for his agility and attacking flair, represents NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

He featured in 22 matches during the 2024–25 ISL season, clocking 725 minutes on the field, scoring two goals and providing three assists. In the previous season, Parthib had a more impactful run, netting five goals and registering four assists in 17 appearances.

India U-23 head coach Naushad Moosa announced the squad on Thursday. Two more NorthEast United players — midfielders Macarton Louis Nickson and Huidrom Thoi Singh — have also earned call-ups.

As part of the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) long-term roadmap to develop a strong pathway to the senior national team, the India U-23 squad will play two friendly matches — against the Tajikistan U-23 on June 18 and the Kyrgyz Republic U-23 on June 21 in Dushanbe.

The team will begin its training camp in Kolkata on June 1, before departing for Tajikistan on June 16.

The exposure tour is a part of the AIFF’s strategy to prepare the U-23 side for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers later this year and the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Regular camps and international friendlies during FIFA windows are being organised to ensure optimal preparation for the Blue Colts.

India U-23 men’s national team probable:

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Priyansh Dubey, Md Arbaz

Defenders: Nikhil Barla, Dippendu Biswas, Bikash Yumnam, Pramveer, Clarence Fernandes, Sajad Hussain Parray, Muhammed Saheef, Subham Bhattacharya, Suman Dey

Midfielders: Vibin Mohanan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh, Harsh Patre, Rahul Raju, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Huidrom Thoi Singh

Forwards: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Md Suhail, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Sanan K, Alan Shaji, Joseph Sunny

Head Coach: Naushad Moosa