Assam’s Parthib Gogoi gets India U-23 nod for Asian Cup Qualifiers

Guwahati, Sept 1: Assam’s Parthib Sundar Gogoi has earned a place in the India Under-23 men’s national team for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar.

Head coach Naushad Moosa announced the 23-member squad on Sunday. Gogoi, hailing from Sivasagar and currently representing NorthEast United FC, had scored during an exposure tour match against Tajikistan in June.

India have been placed in Group H of the qualifiers, where they will take on Bahrain on September 3, hosts Qatar on September 6, and Brunei Darussalam on September 9. The group winners and the four best second-placed teams from 11 groups will book their place in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

“The key is to take it one match at a time. The first game against Bahrain will be very important because it will help us understand where we currently stand. Getting those three points will be crucial,” Moosa told the-aiff.com.

The head coach stressed on playing good football and avoiding mistakes at the back. “If we play well, the results will follow. Another focus will be to avoid conceding goals and stay focused,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Blue Colts played two closed-door friendlies against Iraq U23s in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, losing 1-2 and 1-3.

Despite the defeats, Moosa believes the matches boosted the squad’s confidence.

The India U23s reached Doha on August 30 and held their first training session later in the evening.





By

Sports Reporter