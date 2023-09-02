Assam’s Parthib and Hrithik in India U23 football squad

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Two players from Assam have been named in India U-23 men's team for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers to be held in Dalian, China from September 6 to 12.

They are forward Parthib Gogoi and goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

Head coach Clifford Miranda announced the 23-member squad on September 1.

Parthib who hails from Sivasagar plays for NorthEast United FC in the ISL. In the Durand Cup, the 20-year-old scored his first hat trick in the senior level against Shillong Lajong FC in a league match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

On the other hand, Hrithik Tiwari represents FC Goa in the ISL.

India, seeking their maiden qualification to the AFC U23 Asian Cup, will face Maldives (September 6), hosts China PR (September 9) and United Arab Emirates (September 12) in Group G.

The 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams will qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, which also serves as the qualifier for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024.

India's 23-member squad for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Arsh Anwer Shaikh.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Sanjeev Stalin, Sumit Rathi, Jitendra Singh, Abdul Rabeeh.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh Yumkhaibam, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Vibin Mohanan, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Amarjit Singh Kiyam.

Forwards: Sourav K, Parthib Gogoi, Rohit Danu, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Sivasakthi Narayanan (C), Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Head Coach: Clifford Miranda.