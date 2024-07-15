86 years of service to the nation
Assam's Monoj Debnath wins bronze at Hanoi International Armwrestling Championship

By The Assam Tribune
AT Photo 

Guwahati, July 15: Dibrugarh’s Manoj Debnath secured a bronze medal in the below 70 kg category at the Hanoi Open International Armwrestling Championship, held in Vietnam on July 13–14, 2024.

Debnath notably defeated youth world champion Josh Nicholas from Thailand.

Participants from over 12 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Singapore, and the Czech Republic, took part in the event.

