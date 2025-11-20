Assam’s cricket surge wins praise from Pathan, Kumble ahead of Guwahati Test

Dibrugarh, Nov 20: Assam’s rising stature in Indian cricket came into sharp focus recently when former India cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Anil Kumble lauded the state’s cricketing potential, infrastructure and emerging talent, underscoring a renewed national interest in the region’s contribution to the sport.

Pathan, who was in Duliajan on Wednesday as part of his visit to inaugurate a cricket academy, highlighted the rapid evolution of cricket facilities in Assam and stressed that young players here now have access to opportunities that were unheard of during his playing days.

“What I see in Assam is very encouraging. The facilities and exposure that these children are getting today, we never had this kind of support when we were growing up. They must make full use of it and work hard because the pathway is clear, from the state cricket to national team and IPL,” Pathan said.

He expressed particular optimism about talent emerging from Upper Assam districts, noting that regions like Dibrugarh and neighbouring areas have the potential to produce players for the highest level.

According to him, the enthusiasm among children to learn cricket reflects the changing sporting culture of Assam.

“Cricket is growing here, and the hunger to learn is visible. If players commit to discipline and practice, Assam will definitely produce more national-level cricketers,” he added.

Former India captain Kumble also spoke about Assam’s fast-rising cricket ecosystem, linking it to the broader national setup.

He praised local stars Riyan Parag and Uma Chetry for their consistent performances and progression in international cricket and the IPL.

“Riyan Parag is a very good player. He has been performing well and continues to improve his game. If he maintains this momentum, more opportunities at higher levels will come his way,” Kumble said.

Kumble also touched upon the larger Test cricket narrative, stating his belief that the Indian team would rebound strongly in the longer format.

“Indian cricket has always shown resilience. The team has the character and depth to bounce back in Test cricket,” he said.

The presence of stalwarts such as Irfan Pathan, Anil Kumble and Gautam Gambhir across Assam in recent days comes at a historic moment for the State.

Guwahati is on the cusp of scripting a new chapter in Indian cricket as it prepares to host the Northeast’s first-ever men’s Test match.

On November 22, India will take on South Africa in the second Test of the series at the Barsapara Stadium. India trails 0–1 in the two-match series after its defeat at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.