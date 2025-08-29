Assam’s Betkuchi High School clinches Subroto Cup Junior Girls’ title with 3-1 Win

Guwahati, Aug 29: Assam’s Betkuchi High School emerged champions of the junior girls’ category in the 64th Subroto Cup after defeating Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School from West Bengal 3-1 in the final on Thursday.

Milina Brahma (24th), Sayasree Sangma (12th), Mari Mech (29th) scored for the Assam team, while Neha Baroi (21st) struck the lone goal for the West Bengal side.

The winners received Rs 5,00,000 while the runners-up pocketed Rs 3,00,000.

Action will now shift to Bengaluru for the Sub-Junior Boys (U-15) tournament, scheduled from September 2 to 11.

The final was graced by Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, SYSM, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, who was the Chief Guest. Arjuna Awardee and Olympic Gold Medalist Mr Navdeep Singh, a Para athlete (Javelin thrower), was the Guest of Honour for the occasion.

The day’s events commenced with a grand performance by the Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), which was followed by a vibrant cultural performance by students from the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute.

With the conclusion of the Junior Girls final, the 64th Subroto Cup action will now shift to Bengaluru for the Sub-Junior Boys (U-15) tournament, scheduled from September 2 to September 11, 2025. In Bengaluru, the matches will be played at the Air Force School, Jalahalli, Air Force Station Yelahanka, Air Force School, Yelahanka, and the HQ Training Command Football Ground.

Best Player (Rs 40,000): Mari Mech, Assam

Best Coach (Rs 25,000): Chandan Paul, West Bengal

Best Goalkeeper (Rs 25,000): Furchang Lama, Assam

Fair Play Award (Rs. 50,000): PM Shri Govt. Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School, Andrott, Lakshadweep

Best School (Rs 40,000): Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal/

