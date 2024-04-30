Assam U16 defeats Bangladesh U15 by 8 wickets in first 3-day match

Guwahati, April 30: The Assam Under-16 team defeated the Bangladesh Under-15 National Team by 8 wickets in their first three-day match being played at the Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Bangladesh U15 which conceded a 12-run lead in the first innings, could manage 154 in 57.4 overs losing all their wickets in the second innings. This led to Assam needing 143 runs to get the victory on day three.

Opener Julien Konwar, who exhibited a stellar performance with a remarkable 122 in the first innings, continued his splendid form by remaining unbeaten on 65 to guide the visitors to triumph. Captain Aman Yadav also contributed significantly with an unbeaten 50 runs off 50 balls. Assam scored 144/2 in 28.1 overs.

As the day commenced, Bangladesh U15 resumed their batting at 25/1. However, they struggled to consolidate their innings as Assam bowlers maintained a disciplined line and length, eventually dismissing them for 154 runs in 57.4 overs. Rahul Tamuli spearheaded the bowling attack, claiming 3 wickets for 30 runs. Notable contributions also came from Alham Wahid (2/26), Amit Choudhury (2/26), and Manish Mahato (2/40).

Julien Konwar's outstanding display with the bat earned him the well-deserved title of Player of the Match.

The Assam team is scheduled to play one more three-day match and three one-day matches against the Bangladesh national team (U-15) at Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi and at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura. The series will come to an end on May 14.

Brief score:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 272/10 in 95.5 overs.

Assam 1st Innings: 284/10 in 66 overs.

Bangladesh 2nd Innings: 154/10 in 57.4 overs (Rahul Tamuli 3/30, Alham Wahid 2/26, Amit Choudhury 2/26, Manish Mahato 2/40).

Assam 2nd Innings:144/2 in 28.1 overs (Julien Konwar not out 65 in 84 balls, Aman Yadav not out 50 in 50 balls; Md Mazadul 1/30, Jibon Rahman 1/36)

Player of the match: Julien Konwar (122 in the first innings and 65 not out in the second innings).