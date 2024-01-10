Assam shuttler to represent India at Senior Asian team tournament in Malaysia

Silchar, Jan 10: In a matter of great elation, young shuttler from Assam, Suraj Goala will team up with Pritam K Roy from Karnataka to represent India at the senior Asian Badminton Team Championship 2024 slated to be held in Malaysia in February this year.

Suraj, who hails from Barak Valley, is presently playing at the National University Games at Indore. Talking to The Assam Tribune, Suraj expressed his happiness saying “Even though I represented India at the Junior level in Myanmar back in 2018, playing for the country at the senior level is a proud feeling altogether and I can't wait to play for India again."

It may be mentioned that Suraj will be along with the contingent including the likes of Chiraj Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun.

Meanwhile, Suraj's national selection has given a huge reason to rejoice for the sports lovers of the state and Barak Valley in particular. Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai, Silchar DSA president Sibabrata Dutta, Secretary Atanu Bhattacharjee and others have congratulated the shuttler and conveyed their best wishes as well.