Assam ramps up preparations ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup, India-South Africa Tests

Guwahati, Aug 27: Assam Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, on Tuesday reviewed preparations for two major international cricketing events set to take place in Guwahati later this year.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and the second test series between India and South Africa are scheduled to be held here in October and November, respectively.

A meeting in this regard was held on Tuesday night.

The meeting, chaired by Gorlosa, was attended by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia, officials of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and senior officials of the state's sports department.

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature Guwahati as one of the key venues for the first time.

The BCCI secretary said that four ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 matches were scheduled to be held at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium on September 30, October 3, 7 and 10.

The opening ceremony of the tournament, along with the opening match between India and Sri Lanka, will be held in Guwahati under the aegis of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

All matches will be of 50 overs, scheduled from 3.30 pm to 11.30 pm, and there is also a possibility of one semifinal match being hosted either in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, he said.

The second test series between India and South Africa will also be played in Guwahati from November 22.

A T20 league match is scheduled for January-February next year, Saikia said.

Chief Secretary Kota informed that all wings of the Public Works Department (PWD) have been tasked with ensuring world-class infrastructure and facilities ahead of the tournaments.

Dedicated teams from the PWD and the Traffic Police will be deployed to manage event logistics, crowd control, and smooth traffic flow.

All departments concerned have been instructed to prepare detailed plans and ensure the timely execution of their assigned responsibilities for the smooth conduct of these prestigious events.

"Assam is proud to host these landmark matches, which will firmly place Guwahati on the international cricket map and demonstrate the state's readiness to deliver world-class sporting infrastructure and experiences," Kota said.









A high level meeting chaired by Smt. Nandita Gorlosa, Hon’ble Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, was held in CS Conference Hall in the presence of Shri Devajit Saikia, Secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ACA officials, Special Secretary Sports, Assam and… pic.twitter.com/gDAEjmHzQz — Chief Secretary, Assam (@CSAssam_) August 26, 2025

-PTI