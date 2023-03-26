84 years of service to the nation
Assam paddler shines in UK

By Abdul Gani
Guwahati, March 26: Assam paddler Aleeko Sujalo Hazarika won the silver medal representing the prestigious Nottingham Trent University in the recently concluded inter-university BUCS National Trophy Cup Championships in Nottingham.

British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) is the national governing body for higher education sports in the United Kingdom. The other team members were Jason Ramage (coach), Joshua Amanor, Alex Pringle and Joshua Yarrow.

Most universities of the United Kingdom participated in this national event held during the last couple of months at different venues and concluded in Nottingham.

Aleeko Sujalo Hazarika is pursuing higher studies at Nottingham Trent University.

