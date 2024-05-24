Assam-origin Kabeer Nath thrives in Andorra's Primera Divisió

Guwahati, May 24: Assam-origin footballer Kabeer Nath's journey with CF Atletic America in the Primera Divisió, the top-tier league in Andorra, has been a significant learning experience. The 23-year-old winger, who has spent several years in Spain's youth development programmes, credits playing against top European and South American players for his professional growth.

“It has been a great experience playing in Andorra's first division. I've learned several crucial things, and getting good game time this season has helped me grow as a player,” Kabeer said in an interview with The Assam Tribune. “I hope to keep growing, working hard, and achieving more success.”

Kabeer joined CF Atletic America in January and has played in 15 matches, scoring one goal. Despite the challenges of cold weather and being away from his family since he was 14, he remains determined to excel. “The clubs and competitions are extremely competitive. I've been alone in Europe for many years, but I'm confident I can adapt and succeed anywhere,” he said. “The clubs are very professional and demanding in terms of performance, so I must keep working hard.”

Though in Andorra, Kabeer keeps an eye on the development of Indian football, and his ultimate goal is to don the Indian colours.

“AIFF is taking great measures for Indian football's growth. I miss playing in India and my country. I will do my best to play for the national team and hope to be called soon. The ISL is a great league and is now recognised worldwide,” he said.

He also donned the jerseys of CF Reus Deportiu, CD Olímpic de Xativa, and Villajoyosa CF among others.

Kabeer, son of an Assamese doctor couple Kalpajit Nath and Geeta Baruah Nath, grew up in Gurugram, where he learned football. Trained by the Brazilian International Football Academy (BIFA) in Gurugram, he gained international exposure from ages 7 to 14, playing in tournaments like the Royal Selangor Cup in Malaysia and the JSSL Tournament by Arsenal Club in Singapore. He represented Haryana in various age group national tournaments organised by the AIFF and was selected for the India U17 World Cup team in Germany in 2016 but missed out due to an injury.

Kabeer then moved to Spain, playing in tournaments such as the MIC (Mediterranean International Cup), where he scored a hat-trick. He was part of the championship-winning Liga Primera Juvenil Cambrils Club team in 2018/2019 and debuted on the men's team, scoring 5 goals in six matches. At 19, he played for CD Olimpic de Xativa in the Spanish Nacional League Tercera Division.