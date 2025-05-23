Assam, Manipur triumph in Sepak Takraw trio events at Khelo India Beach Games 2025

Guwahati, May 23: Northeast states excelled with their performances in the sepak takraw trio events at the Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2025 in Ghoghla Beach, Diu. Assam and Manipur won the men’s and women’s finals, respectively late on Thursday evening. Manipur won 2-1 against Nagaland in the women’s trio final, while Assam beat Delhi 2-1 in the men’s final.

“Both of us (Nagaland and we) played well in the final but we showcased in the match that we had the upper hand,” Manipur women’s trio player Jaina Devi Langoljam told SAI Media. “They won the first set but we bagged the confidence to win the 2nd and 3rd set, and ultimately win the match.”

This is Manipur’s fourth medal in sepak takraw events (gold – women’s trio, silver – men’s and women’s team trio, bronze – men’s trio) at the KIBG 2025, with the quad competition still remaining. Ironically, the Manipur players never trained in sand before.

“When we first played the first day at the Khelo India Beach Game, it was difficult for us but now it became comfortable. We are now confident that we can play in the beach as well as on court,” added Jaina, who plays the ‘Tekong’ position in the team.

Meanwhile, Assam bagged a much-needed gold in sepak takraw at the KIBG 2025. They had earlier also won bronze in the men’s team trio event.

“We don’t have proper beach or even indoor facilities in Assam and there is also intermittent rain all the time. Despite that, what we’ve achieved is just because of our hard work. We are proud of the kids and happy that I’m a coach of this team,” said Bidhumukhi Singha, coach of the men’s sepak takraw team, to SAI Media.

“Because of the continuous rain back in Assam, we don’t get to practice so much. But we came here at the Khelo India Beach Games, played in this surface for the first time and that too without shoes, which we normally don’t. I’m very proud that this gold came for Assam and the boys showcased their abilities,” added Bidhumukhi, who is also a senior coach at the Khelo India Centre (KIC) Hailakhandi, that puts specific focus on sepak takraw.

Results: Trio Event

Men: Gold: Assam; Silver: Delhi; Bronze: Tamil Nadu, Manipur

Women: Gold: Manipur; Silver: Nagaland; Bronze – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar