Assam honours 7 athletes with State Sports Awards on legend Bhogeswar Baruah’s birth anniversary

Guwahati, Sept 3: The Assam Government conferred the prestigious State Sports Awards to seven distinguished athletes on Tuesday, celebrating their exceptional contributions to sports. The awards were presented on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhogeswar Baruah, Assam’s first Arjuna awardee, observed annually on September 3. The recipients are:

Bornil Akash Changmai, a prominent badminton player

Krishna Das, a noted para swimmer

Abhishek B. Gogoi, recognized for his achievements in special cycling events

Rajib Dey, a physical training instructor at IIT Guwahati

Kalyan Barman, a physical instructor at the Nalbari District Sports Office

Anup Konwar, a weightlifting coach at the Sivasagar District Sports Office

Uttam Handique, an athletics coach at the Tinsukia District Sports Office

The State Sports Awards are presented each year to honour sportspersons, mentors, and sports personalities who have excelled in their respective fields and inspired others to pursue excellence in sports.



This annual event also marks Abhiruchi Sports Day, named after the sports magazine Abhiruchi, which started the celebration to honour Baruah’s legacy.

Bhogeswar Baruah, born on September 3, 1940, is a renowned former Indian athlete and coach with notable achievements in athletics.

He won a gold medal in the 800-metre race at the 1966 Asian Games and a silver medal in the 4x400 metres relay at the 1970 Asian Games. His remarkable achievements made him the first Assamese to receive the Arjuna Award.

For nearly three decades before the country officially recognised National Sports Day on August 29 in 2012, Assam has commemorated September 3 as a special day to honour Baruah and his contributions to Indian sports.