Assam girls bags gold, bronze in Junior National Equestrian Championship

Guwahati, Dec 19: Arshia Goswami of Assam won an individual gold in Show Jumping Accumulator and a bronze in team event in Dressage in the ongoing Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC), in Bhopal.

Arshia, aged 13, who hails from Makum in Tinsukia district represented RVC Centre and College, Meerut.

The event is being organised by the Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy.

Arshia, daughter of Col AK Goswami and Rakhi Goswami has been actively participating in various equestrian events since the age of 10. She recently won the 'Concours de Dressage Nationals' (CDN) conducted by Modi Equestrian Academy.