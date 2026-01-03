Assam footballer Kabeer Nath named in Andorra league’s top 11 players

Guwahati, Jan 3: Assam footballer Kabeer Nath has finished the season on a high in the Andorra Primera Division, earning a place in the league’s top 11 players and scoring in his team’s final match before Christmas.

Kabeer, who plays for CE Carroi, found the net in a 3-1 win in the last game of the season, underlining an impressive campaign in Andorra’s top tier Lliga.

The young midfielder is the son of Assamese doctor couple Kalpajit Nath and Geeta Baruah Nath. Though rooted in Assam, Kabeer grew up in Gurugram, where his football journey began.

He received early training at the Brazilian International Football Academy in Gurugram and gained international exposure between the ages of seven and 14, featuring in tournaments such as the Royal Selangor Cup in Malaysia and the JSSL Tournament organised by Arsenal in Singapore.

His development took a major step forward when he moved to Spain. Kabeer played in several high level youth tournaments, including the Mediterranean International Cup, where he scored a memorable hat trick. He was part of the Liga Primera Juvenil Cambrils Club side that won the championship in the 2018 and 2019 season.

His latest recognition in Andorra marks another significant milestone and adds to a growing list of achievements for the Assamese footballer on the European stage.