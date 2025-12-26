Assam cyclists win six medals at national track cycling championships

Guwahati, Dec 26: Assam cyclists delivered an impressive performance at the 77th Senior, 54th Junior and 40th Sub-Junior National Track Cycling Championships 2025 held in Uttarakhand, winning six medals including one gold and five silver across junior and sub junior categories.

Devi Chabukdhara emerged as the standout performer, clinching the gold medal in the 1 km individual time trial. She also added a silver medal in the 3 km women junior pursuit event.

In the sub junior girls section, Bismita Sarmah secured a silver medal in the 5 km scratch race. Rupjyoti Kataki had a strong showing in the men junior category, winning silver medals in both the 7.5 km scratch race and the 20 km points race.

Assam also finished with a silver medal in the women junior team event, represented by Devi Chabukdhara, Twinkle Gogoi and Bismita Sarmah.

Congratulating the medal winners, Assam Cycling Association general secretary Tapan Das said the association remains committed to supporting young cyclists and helping them improve further in the coming days.

Sports Reporter