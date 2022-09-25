Assam based Monoj Debnath to represent team India in World Armwrestling Championship 2022

Guwahati, Sep 25: Dibrugarh's Monoj Debnath who has carved a niche for himself in the armwrestling arena will be representing India in the World Armwrestling Championship 2022.

Debnath has been selected to represent team India in the World Armwrestling under 63kg senior men category to be held in Dieppe, France from 26th September to 2nd October 2022.

Almost 40 countries will be participating in the mega event.

In June, Debnath won gold medal with both right and left hand in the Asian Armwrestling Championship 2022 which was held in Malaysia. Prior to the Asian Championship, he also won the gold in the national arm wrestling championship in Goa under the same category.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, Debnath said, "The selection for the World Armwrestling Championship took place during the national championship which was held in Goa in May this year, ever since I have been training hard to improve my performance for the upcoming championships. Throughout my journey my parents were very supportive and I am grateful to my coach Arup Rajkonwar who has been guiding me tirelessly throughout my journey."

After the world championship, Debnath is eyeing to conquer the Professional Armwrestling Championship which will be held in December in Poland.