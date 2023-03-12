Asian Kho Kho in Tamulpur from March 20

Guwahati, March 12: The 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship (Men and Women) will begin at the Tamulpur Higher Secondary playground in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam from March 20 to 23.

The event is being organised by the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and is being hosted by the Assam Kho Kho Association (AKKA) with support from the BTR Government. The government of Assam also extended their support for the competition.

Altogether 12 countries – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and the host India will be participating in this mega international Kho Kho event. However, participation of Pakistan will depend on the clearance of their visa applications by the Government of India.

“We are happy to announce that the preparation for the event is almost completed and we are all set to host this. This is a great moment for us especially for the BTR to be the host of players and officials from as many as 13 countries. We are thankful to the Kho Kho Federation of India for giving us the opportunity,” said BTR Chief Pramod Boro who is also the Chairman of the Assam Kho Kho Association, in a statement.

The players and officials will stay in hotels in Guwahati and they will travel to Tamulpur daily for the competition. More than 600 players and officials will participate in the four-day event.

Addressing a press conference in a city hotel here on Sunday, Assam Kho Kho Association (AKKA) president Prajib Prakash Baruah said the stage is all set.

“This is a big event for us. We are happy to host the competition. Our volunteers and workers are working with full enthusiasm. The matches will be held on mats and outdoors. I’m thankful to BTR chief Pramod Boro for extending all kinds of support to make the event a success,” Baruah said.

A makeshift indoor stadium has been built in Tamulpur with three courts. Around 10,000 people will be able to watch the game.

Indian team: The selection and coaching camp will be held at the indoor stadium in Sarusojai Sports Complex from March 14 to 18.

“70 players including men and women will participate in the selection and coaching camp in Guwahati. The Indian team will be announced on March 18,” Baruah said.

He said two Assam players Tirtha Deka of Sonapur and Ranjana Sarania of Tamulpur are on the probables list.

“We are hopeful that at least one player from Assam will get a berth in the Indian team,” he added.

A theme song for the event was also formally launched on the occasion.