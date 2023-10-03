Asian Games 2023: Lovlina Borgohain enters final, secures Paris Olympic quota

Guwahati, Oct 3: Ace boxer from Assam Lovlina Borgohain on Tuesday paved her way into the finals of the women’s boxing 75kg event at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

It may be mentioned that Borgohain became the fourth Indian boxer to earn a spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to reports, Borgohain defeated Thailand’s Baison Maneekon in the semi-finals by 5:0 and confirmed her spot for the finals which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

With the success in the semi finals, Borgohain joins Preeti Pawar, Nikhat Zareen and Parveen Hooda in securing a spot for the Paris Olympics.