Asian Games 2023 boxing: Lovlina Borgohain advances to 75 kg semis

Guwahati, Sept 30: Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the semifinals of the women's 75 kg boxing competition.

Lovlina marched into the semi-finals of the women’s 75kg boxing event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China, on Saturday and confirmed a medal for herself at the continental meet.

Lovlina won the match by 5-0 against South Korea’s Suyeon Seong in the Women’s 75kg Boxing Quarterfinal, assuring India of a medal.

Lovlina Borgohain advances into Semis (75kg).



Lovlina beat Korean pugilist 5:0.



Medal assured | But nothing less than a GOLD from her :) #IndiaAtAsianGames #AGwithIAS #AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/Jg9HGj2CEN — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) September 30, 2023



