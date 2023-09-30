Asian Games 2023 boxing: Lovlina Borgohain advances to 75 kg semis

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Sept 30: Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the semifinals of the women's 75 kg boxing competition.
Lovlina marched into the semi-finals of the women’s 75kg boxing event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China, on Saturday and confirmed a medal for herself at the continental meet.
Lovlina won the match by 5-0 against South Korea’s Suyeon Seong in the Women’s 75kg Boxing Quarterfinal, assuring India of a medal.
