Ashwin breaks multiple records as India beat West Indies in 1st Test at Windsor Park, Dominica

Guwahati, July 15: The world's number one test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, in a sensational display of skill and spin mastery, spearheaded India's resounding victory over West Indies in the first test held at Windsor Park, Dominica. Ashwin's outstanding performance not only secured India a commanding win by an innings and 141 runs but also etched his name in multiple records.

Recording his best-ever bowling figures in an overseas test match, Ashwin claimed an astonishing 7 wickets for just 71 runs in the second innings. This remarkable feat propelled his total tally to 12 wickets for a mere 131 runs, displaying his sheer dominance on the field. Notably, this outstanding achievement marked Ashwin's eighth 10-wicket haul in test cricket, matching the legendary spinner Anil Kumble's record.

Additionally, Ashwin surpassed former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh's impressive tally of 707 wickets, securing his position as the second-highest wicket-taker for Team India in test matches. The 36-year-old off-spinner also surpassed Australian legend Shane Warne in terms of claiming match-winning wickets, securing his 23rd such instance in his career.

Along with Ashwin's exceptional bowling performance, centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma (103) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) in the first innings, helped India defeat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test that lasted only three days. Batting first, West Indies were skittled out for 150, India piled on 421/5 before declaring their innings on Day 3. Trailing by 271 runs, Caribbean side can manage to score only 130 in their 2nd innings, resulting in defeat by a huge margin.