Arundhati Reddy wins ICC Player of the Month award for February

Dubai, March 23:India seamer Arundhati Reddy has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for February 2026 for the first time in her career, thanks to her exceptional performance that played a key role in India’s memorable victory in Australia.

“It’s a real honour to be named ICC Player of the Month, and even more special knowing I was able to contribute to a T20I series win in Australia. Beating Australia on their home turf is never easy, which makes this award even more meaningful. This series win has given our team a huge boost of confidence as we build towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer. We’ve got a well-balanced squad, and I believe we’ll be a team to watch,” Reddy said.

Reddy ended the three-match T20I series against Australia as the top wicket-taker, taking eight wickets with an average of 10.87 and an economy rate of 7.25. Her contributions were crucial to India's significant victory, as they won the series 2-1, their first T20I series win in Australia since 2016.

The right-arm seamer was accurate from her very first game in Sydney, finishing with a career-best 4/22 and earning the Player of the Match award. The 28-year-old had a series of impactful performances in the following two games, with figures of 2/30 in Canberra and 2/35 in the series-deciding match in Adelaide.

India will rely on Reddy’s ongoing consistency as they get ready for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England starting June 12. The Women in Blue’s next assignment is against South Africa as they’re set to embark on a five-match T20I series tour starting April 17.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will then head to England in May for a one-off Test followed by three T20Is, which will serve as a preparatory series before they kick off their T20 World Cup campaign.

--IANS



