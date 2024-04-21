Arunachal's Nikum Gyamar named Best Emerging Player of I-League

Guwahati, Apr 21:Nikum Gyamar, from Arunachal Pradesh, has shown remarkable progress since his standout performances at just 17 years old in 2021 with Rajasthan United Football Club. Now 19, Nikum has been recognised as the Best Emerging Player of the I-League season (2023–24) after scoring four goals and contributing to Inter Kashi's impressive fourth-place finish.

"I will take this recognition as motivation to work even harder and keep pushing forward," Nikum told The Assam Tribune over the phone from his residence in Naharlagun on Sunday. "This acknowledgement has boosted my confidence. I believe in my abilities and aspire to excel. Therefore, I will continue to strive for excellence."



Nikum joined Inter Kashi on loan from Mumbai City FC, who had signed him in January 2023.



Reflecting on his journey, Nikum expressed gratitude to Rajasthan United for shaping his career during his formative years.



"Most of my professional career was with Rajasthan United. Initially, it was challenging to adjust, but they provided unwavering support and a platform to showcase my talent. Over time, my confidence grew," Nikum recalled.



Transitioning to Mumbai City FC posed new challenges for Nikum, where he had limited playing time but gained invaluable experience alongside top-tier players. "Being with Mumbai City FC taught me a lot. Training sessions were intense and informative due to the presence of exceptional players," Nikum explained.



Nikum cherished his loan spell at Inter Kashi, where he felt embraced by the coaches and teammates. "My time at Inter Kashi was phenomenal. I earned the trust of the coaches and the support of my teammates immediately. I felt at home and comfortable, which allowed me to perform at my best," Nikum shared.



Looking ahead, Nikum's ultimate goal is to represent India on the international stage. "I dream of wearing the Indian jersey, and I will dedicate myself entirely to this goal upon returning to Mumbai (his club’s base)," Nikum affirmed.



Nikum's achievements resonate deeply, particularly in his home state of Arunachal Pradesh, where his father Gyamar Tajik, his mother Gyamar Nyuniu, and local friends who supported him during his early days are immensely proud of his accomplishments.

