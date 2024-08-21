Arsenal and Manchester City stars share spotlight in PFA PL Team of the Year

Manchester, Aug 21: The PFA Premier League Team of the Year was announced at the PFA Awards 2024. Arsenal players stole the show on the night with five Gunners having been nominated for the honour. Alongside Arsenal players, four spots were taken by Manchester City’s players. The Player Football Association awards, announced on Wednesday (IST), are one of the most prestigious awards in the country as the winners are voted by players playing in the league.

The current holder of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland takes his place in the player-voted top 11 after netting 27 times to guide his side to a record breaking fourth Premier League title. Rodri joins him after pulling strings in midfield for Guardiola’s side. He makes the Team of the Year for the second time in a row in what was his best goal-scoring season to date with eight league goals.



Phil Foden also got the nod from the membership after a stellar season. He netted 19 league goals, 27 in total over the campaign, and played a central role in City’s key moments of the year, including a scoring brace on the final day of the season in a win that crowned City champions. City captain Kyle Walker was also instrumental in their title-winning campaign. The full back made 47 appearances in all competitions and has been named in the PFA Team of the Year for the fourth time.

Keeper David Raya makes the top 11 after conceding just 29 goals during the campaign and also picking up the Golden Glove with 16 league clean sheets. He’s joined by William Saliba, who played every minute of the season for the Gunners, which until now had never been done by an Arsenal player in the new Premier League era. Fellow centre back Gabriel Magalhaes also makes the team after influential defensive performances throughout the 2023/24 season.



Gunners captain Martin Odegaard also made the shortlist for the second time in his career after inspiring his side from the middle of the park. The 25-year-old created the most goal-scoring chances in the league. Rounding off the Arsenal contingent was Declan Rice, who shone in his first season for Arsenal, bringing character and composure over 38 league appearances to cement his place firmly in the PFA Team of the Year.



PFA members once again voted Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk in the team. The ever-reliable Dutchman makes his fourth appearance in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, accumulating 48 appearances in all competitions. Ollie Watkin’s excellent run of form in front of goal for Aston Villa has been rewarded with a spot in the top 11. The front man recorded 38 goal involvements in his fourth campaign at Villa Park.